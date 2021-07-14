Police find body of missing Idaho man believed to have drowned in Coeur d’Alene River
UPDATED: Wed., July 14, 2021
A dive team found the body of Kevin L. Walker, a 45-year-old man from Kellogg who is believed to have drowned in the Coeur d’Alene River on Saturday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Divers found the body in the river at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday close to where he originally fell Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
A witness reported to police that Walker had been boating with her when his boat keys fell into the river. She told officers both she and Walker swam to search for the keys.
The woman was wearing a life jacket, but Walker was not. The woman made it to the river bank and told police she heard Walker scream for help. She tried to throw her life jacket toward him, but Walker already had slipped under the water.
The circumstances of the incident are under investigation and results from autopsy are pending, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
