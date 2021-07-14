The Dish: From Central Food to Umi Sushi 2.0? Also: A South Hill speakeasy, New York-style pizza downtown and Spokane Valley taphouse

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

Shhh … it’s a secret. The Dish is Spokane’s new whisperings about the happenings in the Inland Northwest’s food and beverage scene. Ever wanted to casually overhear a business owner’s plan for a new restaurant? Salvage secret menu items directly from the chefs? Now those secrets spilt over a beer are front page news for you to read!

Kendall Yards expansion

Scott Hoefer, co-owner of Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar, is reportedly pulling the trigger on a secret second project in Kendall Yards. Radiologist by day, restaurateur by night, Hoefer’s company HLH Food Ventures apparently has filed for a liquor license for the nearby Central Food.

Owner and chef David Blaine closed Central Food in December, saying he was “ready to do new things.” I haven’t received word on what will be served, but if Umi is any hint of what’s to come, I’m certain that it will be fantastic.

A South Hill speakeasy

I recently caught up with one of my restaurateur friends who is in the preliminary stages of opening a new South Hill bar and eatery. He confided to me that he just finished plans to add a secret back entrance that will host a speakeasy-style bar in their new building.

Upscale decor, cocktails and secret menu items are on the docket, and he wants the speakeasy to remain nameless. But what good is a speakeasy if everyone knows where it is located?

A Main attraction

A popular Spokane pizzeria is making some behind-the-scenes moves to open a second unrelated location in the old Spokane Party Trolley Garage on Main Avenue. They will be starting construction soon for an entirely new buildout and storefront for a late-night New York-style pizza by the slice dive bar.

Plans include a walkup window to serve downtown foot traffic. If you frequent downtown nightlife, one of the biggest needs in our city is more late-night eats. It looks like someone finally wants a piece of that pie.

A natural evolution

Reece and Jackie Carlson love two things: beer and geek culture. In 2018, they purchased English Settler, a small, tucked-away North Sullivan brewery. In 2020, they rebranded it Natural 20 Brewing to match their geek and gamer styling.

Now in 2021, they are taking early steps to open a separate taphouse in a high-traffic intersection in Spokane Valley. With an already steadfast following and great pop culture-themed beers like Flying Bison IPA and the imperial red Grabthar’s Hammer, the Carlsons don’t have to think twice to roll the dice on their new location.

