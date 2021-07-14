Washington reaches 70% vaccination goal, but health officials warn there is more to do

A couple weeks past the deadline, Washington state reached a vaccination milestone on Wednesday, with 70% of all eligible state residents 16 and over receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials said the vaccine lottery, which will award $1 million to the grand-prize winner this week, helped boost interest in the vaccine.

“More than 3.9 million people are fully vaccinated, almost half of our state, but that also means that half of our total population is still vulnerable including all of our kids under the age of 12 because they’re not eligible for vaccines,” State Secretary of Health Umair Shah told reporters Wednesday.

Washington state reopened on June 30, and the initial goal was to reach 70% of people 16 and older having at least one shot by that date.

While statewide vaccine numbers crested the 70% goal today, regionally, numbers look very different depending on where you are.

In King County, 78.1% of residents who are eligible to get vaccinated, those 12 and older, have received at least one dose.

In Spokane County, 53.6% of eligible residents have received at least one dose.

In Garfield County, which has the lowest vaccination rate of all counties, just 30.5% of those who are eligible have gotten one dose.

The Department of Health is working with health care providers and systems to continue vaccination efforts statewide.

“We know our health care providers are a source of trusted information in the communities,” Shah said.

Additionally, the department’s Care-A-Van mobile vaccine clinics have offered 20 clinics statewide, with 40 more scheduled.

The department coordinates with local health jurisdictions and partners to provide vaccines more easily.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths.

There are 34 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 31 new virus cases and no new deaths.

There are 25 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.