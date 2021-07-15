10 under $10: July 16-23 – ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ Free the Jester, Carter Hudson and ‘Star Wars’

1 “Sonic the Hedgehog” – at dusk on Friday, Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. A small-town police officer (James Marsden) helps a speedy, blue hedgehog to defeat an evil genius (Jim Carrey). Directed by Jeff Fowler. Rated PG. 99 minutes. For information, visit libertylakewa.gov/541/Orchard-Park or call (509) 755-6700. Admission: FREE.

2 Fridays at the Clock – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Washington State University, 1630 N.E. Valley Road, Pullman. WSU School of Music presents a summer concert series every Friday through July featuring performances by School of Music faculty and friends. The concerts will be held at the foot of Bryan Hall Clock between Bryan Hall and Holland Library. For information, visit events.wsu.edu/organization/school-of-music/ or contact the School of Music office at music@wsu.edu. Admission: FREE.

3 “The Page Turner Show” – 1 p.m. on Friday. On the air. KYRS Community Radio presents “The Page Turner Show” featuring local author and paranormal enthusiast Chet Caskey as he discusses his latest book, “Haunted Hillyard.” Listen on 88.1, 92.3 or at kyrs.org. For more information, visit kyrs.org. Admission: FREE.

4 Friday Night Paint – 7 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Spokane Public Library hosts a paint night for local teens and adults. To register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Admission: FREE.

5 Free the Jester – Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Rock/metal group Free the Jester performs at the Big Dipper with CCB Krew, Tre3zy and Nathan Chartrey. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $10 for advance tickets.

6 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE.

7 Loose Gazoonz – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock and classic rock group Loose Gazoonz will perform live at the Moose Lounge. For more information, visit Loose Gazoonz or the Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE.

8 “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” – at dusk on Saturday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Rd., Liberty Lake. “The surviving members of the Resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak, bringing the Skywalker saga to its end.” Directed by J.J. Abrams. Rated PG-13. 141 minutes. For more information, visit pavillionpark.org. Admission: FREE.

9 Megan Perkins – 11 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. The Friends of Manito hosts artist Megan Perkins as she discusses her recent collection of Manito-centric paintings and shares advice for listeners hoping to paint their own gardens. To register, visit thefriendsofmanito.org, click on “Events,” scroll to “Upcoming Events” and click on “Paintings of Manito and other Spokane Scenes.” Admission: FREE.

10 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Sunday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE.