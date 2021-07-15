Arts Wrap: Opera on the Lake, Tommy Orange, Julian Aguan, Northwest BachFest and Bedtime Stories

Opera on the Lake

Inland Northwest Opera will open its 2021 season this weekend with G.B. Pergolesi’s “The Maid Turned Mistress.” Two performances will be given at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Local operatic power couple Heather and Derrick Parker star as Uberto, an old man, and Serpina, his brazen maid, in Pergolesi’s playful comedy. Fed up with Serpina’s nagging, Uberto resolves to rid himself of her by marrying another woman of the household.

But through a series of ridiculous events, Uberto suddenly realizes that the woman of his dreams might just be closer than he’d first thought. Both performances will be sung in English with English dialogue.

Seating is available at limited capacity with distanced seating for pods of two to 10 patrons. For more information, visit inlandnwopera.com. Admission: $85.

Tommy Orange and Julian Aguan

“Part memoir, part manifesto,” Julian Aguan’s book “The Properties of Perpetual Light” weaves a coming-of-age story through a call for justice as the work touches on love, loss, struggle, resilience and power.

Aguan will discuss “The Properties of Perpetual Light” with “There There” author Tommy Orange at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom during an event hosted by Auntie’s Bookstore. To register, visit auntiesbooks.com.

Free midday concerts

Preceding both of Northwest BachFest’s “Mozart on a Summer’s Eve” concerts, two of the featured guest artists will give free midday concerts in the Grand Lobby of the Historic Davenport Hotel.

Jazz and classical pianist Matt Herskowitz will perform at noon Tuesday, and ragtime and classical pianist Richard Dowling will perform at noon Wednesday.

Each concert will last approximately 45 minutes. Seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, visit nwbachfest.com and call (509) 326-4942.

Bedtime Stories 2021

Humanities Washington’s annual “Bedtime Stories” fundraiser will include an in-person stop in Spokane on Oct. 22. The Spokane stop will feature original short-story readings by local authors Jess Walter, Johanna Stoberock and Tiffany Midge.

The event (the location will be revealed at a later date) will also include interactive games, a cocktail hour and demonstrations concerning Humanities Washington’s upcoming programs. For information, visit humanities.org/donate-to-hw.