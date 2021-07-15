The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

A&E

Pugh 60th Anniversary Announcement

UPDATED: Fri., July 16, 2021

Kyle and Sue Pugh

Spokane

Kyle and Sue Pugh will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date with a family gathering.

The couple were married July 16, 1961, in Spokane.

Their children are Ashlie Pugh and Kari Hansen, both of Spokane.

They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

