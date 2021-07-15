Pugh 60th Anniversary Announcement
UPDATED: Fri., July 16, 2021
Kyle and Sue Pugh
Spokane
Kyle and Sue Pugh will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date with a family gathering.
The couple were married July 16, 1961, in Spokane.
Their children are Ashlie Pugh and Kari Hansen, both of Spokane.
They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
