Things to do in Spokane: July 16-23 – Big Jay Oakerson, free movies, Vintage Market Days and classes

U of I Free Summer Movies – Friday: “The War With Grandpa,” PG; July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” PG-13; July 30: “Godzilla vs. Kong,” PG-13; Aug. 6: “Grease,” PG; Aug. 13: “In the Heights,” PG-13; Aug. 20: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman (1984),” PG-13; Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” – After discovering a small, blue and fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer (James Marsden) must help him defeat an evil genius (Jim Carrey) who wants to do experiments on him. Directed by Jeff Fowler. Rated PG. 99 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Friday. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free. (509) 755-6700.

Big Jay Oakerson – New York City comedian who has been featured on “This Is Not Happening” with Ari Shaffir, “Comedy Underground” with Dave Attell, FX’s “Louie,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.” Performances are Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$33. (509) 318-9998.

“Shrek: The Musical” – In-person viewing of a filmed recording of the musical production presented by Christian Youth Theater. Also available for online viewing. “Shrek” brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Thursday and July 23, 25, 29 and 30. Performances are 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 667-1865.

Vintage Market Days – Friday through Sunday. Upscale vintage and vintage-inspired art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade goods, home décor and more. Featuring live music and food trucks. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $5-$15 general admission; free for children ages 12 and younger. (417) 622-9992.

Pubbin’ on the Patio – Enjoy beer, food from O-Ramen and live music. Kids welcome. Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. (208) 596-4855.

Cooking Class: Salt Block Cooking With Chef Lesa – Learn the art of grilling on a Himalayan salt block. Chilled appetizers and desserts also included. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Friday Night Paint – Paint an ice cream cone. Hosted on Zoom. Open to teens and adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Zero Lag Laughs – All-ages improv performance. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” – The Rise of Skywalker” – The surviving members of the Resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak, bringing the Skywalker saga to its end. Directed by J.J. Abrams. Rated PG-13. 141 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Saturday. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

Walking and Talking History – Saturday, 9 a.m.: Kalispell Bay Mines Hike. Wednesday, 7 a.m.: The Continental Mine. Thursday, 9 a.m.: Navigation Trail to the Upper Lake Hike. July 28, 7 a.m.: Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got Its Weird Shape. July 29, 9 a.m.: Woodrat Mine Hike. Call or visit priestlakemuseum.org for details about hike difficulties and meeting places. Priest Lake Museum, 38 Priest Lake Museum Road, Priest River. (208) 443-2676.

Scoops and Bowls – Buy a handmade ceramic bowl and get free ice cream. All proceeds benefit the Urban Art Co-op Pottery program. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. $10-$25 bowl. (509) 327-9000.

Virtual Book Club: “Daredevils” – Discussion of “Daredevils” by Shawn Vestal. Hosted on Zoom. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Zoom Artist Discussion: Megan Perkins – Megan Perkins discusses her paintings with a focus on the ones depicting Manito and how listeners can paint their own gardens. Register at thefriendsofmanito.org. Saturday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presented by the Friends of Manito. Free.

Gossip Girls Living History Program – Four days of gossip, games and more. Test your skills against our living history actors in a game of croquet. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $12 adults; $7 children ages 6-17; $10 college students; $10 seniors; free for children age 5 and younger. (509) 363-5315.

TOC Diversity Resource John Lewis Memorial Event – A tribute to the man, his advocacy and how it helped to shape our nation. This memorial to civil rights hero John Lewis will feature a short viewing of “Good Trouble”, an intimate account of the legendary U.S. Representative’s life, legacy and more than 60 years of extraordinary activism. Followed by open discussion and interactive workshop. Open to the public. Send RSVPs to t.o.cdiversityresource@gmail.com. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. CDA Fire Department, Station 3 Training Room-Cherry Hill, 1500 N. 15th St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 557-1999.

Sandpoint Pride Festival – Hosted by Pflag Sandpoint and co-hosts Matchwood Brewing Co. and Evans Brother’s Coffee. Featuring vendors, speakers, silent auctions and entertainment. Live music by J.J. Dion and Bram Brata. The evening drag show will feature the cast of Queen B Productions, followed by dancing hosted by DJ Coral. Visit sandpointpride.com for a full itinerary. Saturday, 2-10 p.m. Granary District, 513 Oak St., Sandpoint.

Wine Class: Tannin and Structure in Bolder Reds – Explore the role of tannin in red wines and their subsequent age-worthiness. Call to register. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Wine Class: Wines of Gravitas – A tasting of bottlings that are profound in complexity and full in aspect. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

“Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – III. Spring Song” – The final chapter in the Heaven’s Feel trilogy. Angra Mainyu has successfully possessed his vessel Sakura Matou. It’s up to Rin, Shirou and Rider to cleanse the grail, or it will be the end of the world and magecraft as we all know it. Directed by Tomonori Sudô. Not rated. 125 minutes. Sunday, 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 7 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $16. (509) 489-0570; and Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d Alene. $16. (844) 462-7342.

“The African Queen” 70th Anniversary – A tale of two mismatched strangers joining forces in a common cause and finding love along the way. Directed by John Huston. Rated PG. 105 minutes. Sunday, 3 and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 7 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $14. (509) 489-0570; and Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d Alene. $14. (844) 462-7342.

Steve Hofstetter – Comedian Steve Hofstetter has appeared on CBS’ “Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson”, Showtime’s “White Boyz in the Hood”, VH1’s “Countdown”, Sundance’s “On the Road in America” and ABC’s “Barbara Walter’s Special.” He is the host and executive producer of “Laughs” on Fox networks and was an original writer for collegehumor.com. Sunday, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages of 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Opera Cruise: “The Maid Turned Mistress” – A sunset cruise featuring a playful comedy about an old man, Uberto, and his brazen maid, Serpina. When Serpina demands that he stay home and obey her orders, Uberto is determined to get rid of her by finding and marrying a woman of the household. Through a series of hilarious events, Uberto realizes the woman of his dreams is closer than he realizes. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 6:30-9 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (800) 418-1485.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Lake City String Quartet – Featuring Coeur d’Alene-based Lake City String Quartet. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Spokane Children’s Theatre Youth Camps – Each camp runs one week , Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All camps are currently full, but a wait list is available. Monday through July 23: Mother Duck (ages 8-12); July 26 -30: Cinderella (ages 8-12). Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $200 camper. (509) 334-0750.

Riverfront Moves: Spin at the Pavilion – A high-intensity, full-body, cardio spin workout with upbeat music. Fifteen spots available for registration, five available for walk-in. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane to reserve a bike. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Jerky Making Basics – Learn about making jerky with certified food safety and preservation specialist Anna Kestell. Tuesday, 6:30-7:45 p.m. East Side Library, 524 S. Stone St. Free. (509) 444-5375.

Art History With Tom Quinn – A slideshow and lecture series on the history of European and American art. Open to high school and adult students. Wednesdays beginning this week through Aug. 25, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 809 W. Garland Ave. $20. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting With Tom Quinn – An introductory class to painting with acrylic. Open to high school and adult students. Wednesdays beginning this week through Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 809 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing With Tom Quinn – An introduction to drawing. Open to high school and adult students. Wednesdays beginning this week through Aug. 25, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

MET Live in HD: “Carmen” (2010) – Directed by Richard Eyre. Elīna Garanča leads the cast as the iconic gypsy of the title, a woman desired by every man but determined to remain true to herself. Roberto Alagna is Don José, the soldier who falls under her spell and sacrifices everything for her love, only to be cast aside when the toreador Escamillo (Teddy Tahu Rhodes) piques Carmen’s interest. Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $12. (208) 882-8537.

Coffee in the Garden – Join for refreshments, garden talk, demonstrations, crafts and more. Weekly through August. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 474-1976.

Self-Care With Albion Library – An evening of relaxation, coloring, crafting and the soothing sounds of nature. Thursday, 5:15 p.m. Albion Library, 310 N. F St., Albion. Free.

NT LIVE: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, this critically acclaimed production, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliot, has astonished audiences around the world and won seven Olivier and five Tony awards. Thursday, 7 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $16. (509) 489-0570.

Tyler Smith – Seattle-based comedian. 2012 winner of the Northern Lights comedian competition, 2014 winner of Comedy on Trial. Featured at Bumbershoot for several years. 2015 regional finalist for “StandupNBC” and producer of “The Dope Show.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10 general admission; $16 premium. (509) 318-9998.

“Little House on the Prairie” – Follow the Ingalls family’s journey westward to their settlement in DeSmet, South Dakota, where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children. It tells the story of their struggle to keep their land claim. Presented by Spokane Valley Summer Theatre. July 23-25 and July 28-Aug. 1. Weekday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances at 2 p.m. University High School, 12420 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane Valley. $39 adult; $37 senior and military; $22 student with ID. (509) 228-5100.

Caribbean Cuisine Cooking Class – Make mojito shrimp, Recado Rojo chicken, beans and coconut rice. Each reservation is for two participants. July 23, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $170. (509) 822-7087.