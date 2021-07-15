This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Nine Lives,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “The Paper Palace: A Novel,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

3. “Falling: A Novel,” T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

6. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. “The Four Winds: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “How I Saved the World,” Jesse Watters (Broadside)

2. “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood,” Danny Trejo (Atria)

3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

4. “Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,” Michael Knowles (Regnery)

5. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. “The Comfort Book,” Matt Haig (Penguin Life)

8. “The Science of Dream Teams: How Talent Optimization Can Drive Engagement, Productivity, and Happiness,” Mike Zani (McGraw Hill Education)

9. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. “Fox and I: An Uncommonv Friendship,” Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau)