What’s Worth Watching: ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1,’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ ‘Wine Show,’ ‘Shmigadoon!’ and ‘Dr. Death’

A groundbreaking documentary, a cult-classic sequel and a bit of everything else make for a great start to this weekend’s TV and streaming premieres.

“McCartney 3, 2, 1” (2021): The Beatles co-lead vocalist and bassist Paul McCartney sits down with music producer Rick Rubin for an in-depth, one-on-one interview covering creative inspiration, personal relationships and solo ventures in addition to revisiting a host of iconic Beatles songs that stick with us to this day. The intimate discussion delves deep into stories about the band, including some that have never been told before. “McCartney 3, 2, 1” is available on Hulu.

“The Wine Show” (2021): Featuring actors Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and James Purefoy (“Rome”), this traveling documentary series celebrates one of life’s greatest gifts: wine. Setting out from a villa in the countryside, the wine-loving actors journey to locales from Umbria to the South of France famous for wine production. “The Wine Show” is available on Sundance Now.

“Shmigadoon!” (2021): A struggling couple on a backpacking trip stumble across a town stuck in a 1940s musical. As they explore the magical village and begin getting to know the residents, they slowly realize that they won’t be able to leave until they each find true love. “Shmigadoon!” is available on AppleTV+.

“Dr. Death” (2021): Based on the harrowing true events covered in the hit podcast of the same name, “Dr. Death” tells the story of Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a charismatic doctor with a dangerous contempt for the customary physician’s promise to “do no harm.” Despite his charming demeanor, the doctors and nurses working around Duntsch slowly begin to uncover his dark secret, fighting to stop him before he can strike again. “Dr. Death” is available on Peacock.

“Gunpowder Milkshake” (2021): After years of estrangement, Scarlet, a battle-hardened assassin, finally reunites with her daughter. Joined by an all-female troupe of assassins, the mother-daughter pair embark on a dangerous quest to protect a young girl and bring down a dangerous crime syndicate and the army of henchmen that keep it in power. “Gunpowder Milkshake” is available on Netflix.