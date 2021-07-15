Williams 50th Anniversary Announcement

James and Shirlee Williams

Cheney

James and Shirlee Williams will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date with a family celebration.

The couple were married July 23, 1971, in Spokane.

Their children and their spouses are Kathy and Bob Wellman of Chewelah; Scott and Rebecca Williams of West Jordan, Utah; and Richard and Melaine Williams of Cheney.

They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.