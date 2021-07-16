2010 Rosauers champ Kyle Kelly shoots 64, shares first-round lead

Kyle Kelly always enjoys his annual return to his hometown, no matter how he fares during the Rosauers Open Invitational.

The North Central High and Eastern Washington University product is spending a month in Spokane, staying at his parents’ house and catching up with family and friends, some of whom have followed Kelly’s Rosauers rounds for two-plus decades.

Kelly, the 2010 Rosauers champion, gave his supporters plenty to cheer about Friday with a 7-under-par 64 at Indian Canyon to share the first-round lead with Palouse Ridge’s Loren Jeglum in the 54-hole tournament.

“I played decent in the Pro-Am (Wednesday and Thursday), but to be honest I haven’t been playing a whole bunch of golf,” said Kelly, head pro at Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. “It’s one of those things you come in with low expectations and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Jeglum had a hole-in-one on the 224-yard eighth and birdied No. 11 and No. 13, both of the back-nine par 3s. Three players aced No. 8.

Washington State University’s Max Sekulic and Derek Berg, instructor at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington, are one shot behind the leaders. Three-time Rosauers champ Jeff Coston and Manito Country Club’s Anton Rosen are in a pack of five players at 5-under 66. Four-time champion Corey Prugh, golf coach at Community Colleges of Spokane, opened with a 67.

Kelly hit 6-iron to 4 feet and made the eagle putt on the par-5 second hole. He birdied both par 3s on the front, including the 220-yard No. 8. He birdied both par 5s on the back nine.

“I haven’t had a whole bunch of rounds without a bogey and I had one today,” Kelly said. “A couple of times when I got out of position I was able to save par.”