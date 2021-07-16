‘Growing Belushi,’ TV series about Jim Belushi’s Oregon cannabis farm, will return for Season 2

By Kristi Turnquist The Oregonian

Oregonians may have already known that actor and entertainer Jim Belushi has branched out into the cannabis business. Thanks to “Growing Belushi,” the series that premiered last August on the Discovery Channel, viewers around the country got a look at Belushi as he pursued his interest in cannabis and operated his farm in Southern Oregon.

There’s more TV where that came from, as Discovery has officially greenlighted a second season of “Growing Belushi.” In a news release, Belushi said that the show is “about the world of cannabis from seed to sale to patients and consumers.”

Belushi described his show as offering news cannabis consumers can use. “The new cannabis consumer will learn everything they need to know to have complete confidence in the expanding universe of cannabis – what to buy, what to ask, where to buy it, how to grow it – the testing, the qualities. You’ll be a total cannabis expert after watching this show. We give a whole lot of information with a lot of humor. It’s edutainment.”

According to the news release, Belushi’s Farm, as the operation is known, has seen increasing demand for its products. “Viewers will get a front-row seat as Jim and his team work to scale the business up to meet that increased demand,” according to the announcement.

Season 2, filmed in Southern Oregon, will reportedly also focus on Belushi becoming more knowledgable about cannabis farming, and dealing with a growing – no pun intended – business. Viewers should expect to see more of Dan Aykroyd and Judy Belushi, experiments with cannabis-infused cuisine, and other familiar faces from Season 1.

On his Twitter account, Belushi posts thoughts about topics including cannabis, as well as the dangerous wildfires burning in Oregon. He recently wrote: “Oregon is on fire! Praying for our neighbors and ourselves this fire season which will last now through the fall.”

Belushi also retweeted a post from Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden’s account, referring to Wyden and Senate colleagues Chuck Schumer and Cory Booker’s draft legislation to end the federal prohibition of cannabis. In his retweet, Belushi wrote: “It’s time to make cannabis federally legal and free all the prisoners who should have never been in jail in the first place!”

No premiere date for Season 2 of “Growing Belushi” has yet been announced. The show is expected to air across Discovery platforms later this year.