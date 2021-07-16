Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter elected board chair of American Association of Airport Executives

The American Association of Airport Executives has elected Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter as board chair of the organization.

Krauter, who also serves as CEO of Felts Field and the Spokane International Airport Business Park, will serve as board chair through 2022, the organization announced at its annual conference this week.

Krauter succeeds Kelly Campbell, who is executive director of aviation at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The American Association of Airport Executives, founded in 1928, is the world’s largest airport industry trade organization.

The Alexandra, Virginia-based organization has more than 9,000 members representing hundreds of airline-related companies and 850 airports.