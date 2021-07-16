The Dirt: No Drought Brewing Co. planning taproom in Spokane Valley

No Drought Brewing Co. is planning to open a new taproom in Spokane Valley.

No Drought Brewing owner Damon Netz filed a building permit application to renovate a space at 10604 E. 16th Ave., Suite A, to make way for the taproom.

The taproom will share a 4,200-square-foot building with Northwest Pizza Co.

Netz said he launched No Drought Brewing in 2018 to “create great-tasting beer that brings people together.”

Netz knew he wanted to make the leap from beer distributor to taproom owner, but the pandemic slowed the process of finding a location.

“Things changed at the beginning of this year. I started to look again for a taproom spot and found this location,” he said, referring to the Spokane Valley site.

The taproom will have 16 taps, with six to eight dedicated to German-style beers. The brewery’s other beers, as well as cider and kombucha, will also be on tap, Netz said.

No Drought Brewing’s flagship beers include the Ride the Pine hefeweizen, Grizzly IPA, Goldilocks golden ale, Black Bear porter and the Full Count chocolate stout.

The taproom will not have a restaurant, but patrons will be allowed to bring in food from the adjacent Northwest Pizza Co., Netz said.

Netz is aiming to open the taproom by September.

“I’m really excited to finally have a taproom to share beer with the local community,” he said.

New sandwich shop coming to north Spokane

A new sandwich shop is coming to a space formerly occupied by the High Nooner in north Spokane.

Blissful Blends coffee shop owner Sarah Davis filed a building permit application to renovate a 1,688-square-foot space at 410 E. Holland Ave., Suite G, to make way for Fresh Crisp.

The new business was described as a sandwich shop in the application.

Work includes reconstructing a point-of-sale area, upgrading a takeout area and adding televisions for menus, among other things.

Spokane-based JLJ Construction LLC is the project contractor.

Haines Architectural of Spokane is designing the remodel.

The project valuation is $20,000, according to the application.

Bliss Coffee Co. has five Blissful Blends coffee shops in the Spokane area, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Developer starts commercial project on Francis Avenue

Spokane-based Canter Commercial Properties recently filed a building permit application with the city to construct a 22,420-square-foot speculative commercial building at 3700 E. Francis Ave.

The application indicated the building’s use could include a skills clinic with future tenants to be determined.

The project valuation is $300,000.

The project architect is Greenacres-based South Henry Studios, according to the application.