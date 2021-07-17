Colin Inglis shoots 62, takes three-shot lead at Rosauers Open Invitational

Colin Inglis hit it “terrible,” in his words, on the range prior to Saturday’s round at the Rosauers Open Invitational.

He didn’t hit it terrible on the course, dropping nine birdies and firing a 9-under-par 62 at Indian Canyon. He’s at 14-under 128 after 36 holes, three strokes in front of Washington State University senior Max Sekulic, who carded a 5-under 66, entering Sunday’s final round.

“I just tried to hit the middle of the face,” Inglis said of his plan after his range session.

Everett Golf and Country Club’s Matt Epstein (64) trails by four shots. Palouse Ridge’s Loren Jeglum (70), Western Washington University’s Jordan Lee (64) and 2005 champion Ryan Benzel (66) are at 134.

Inglis was 1 over after four holes Friday. The 32-year-old assistant pro at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Oregon, has played his past 32 holes in 15 under.

“I’m hitting it good off the tee,” Inglis said. “I’m not killing it but just hitting it straight. I haven’t hit any really bad shots. If you keep it in play and play the par 5s well, you’re going to score pretty well.”

Good signs arrived early as Inglis made a 10-foot birdie putt on his first hole, No. 10, and got up-and-down from a bunker to save par on No. 11. He birdied both par 5s as he made the turn in 6-under 30.

Inglis birdied the par-5 second and hit a great approach to 6 feet on No. 5 and made the putt. He rolled in a slippery 10-foot downhill birdie putt on No. 7. He said afterward the ball probably would have rolled 6-8 feet past the cup if his line was off.

“I hit a really good drive right where I wanted to be and hit a terrible chip (above the hole),” Inglis said. “My putt hit the hole. I’ll take it.”

Sekulic, who grew up about five hours north of Edmonton, Alberta, also birdied the three par 5s. He was at 6 under on the round and 12 under for the tournament but three-putted on No. 9, his final hole.

“You have to be a little more disciplined hitting shots into the greens,” Sekulic said. “I hit a full wedge and spun it too much. It kind of keeps you honest around here.”

Sekulic has played the par 5s in 7 under and his wedge game has been on point. For the most part, he’s kept the ball below the hole to avoid speedy downhill putts.

“If I had a bad lie or a bad angle, I just played for the middle of the green,” Sekulic said. “When you’re playing well, it’s easy to trick yourself into hitting at every pin and compounding errors. It was pretty clean golf.”

Sekulic shot a pair of 66s in 100-plus degree heat June 29 at Palouse Ridge, WSU’s home course, to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, which will be Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club.

Inglis has won a pair of PGA Pacific Northwest section majors, the 2018 Oregon Open and the 2020 Washington Open. He was in position to repeat at the 2021 Washington Open but struggled in the final round.

“I was leading by quite a few going into the last round. (Jeff) Coston caught me and beat me so I feel like I have a little unfinished business,” said Inglis, who tees off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with Sekulic and Epstein. “I’m just trying to take it shot by shot, not let everything speed up and just play golf.”

“I’m a good wedge player, so I can be a little more aggressive on tee shots, knowing I can get it up and down from places,” Sekulic said. “I’ve become a better driver of the ball, so I try to get it out there and get a wedge in my hands.”