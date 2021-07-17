Spokane reopens cooling center locations Sunday due to heat warning

With temperatures expected to stay in the mid- to upper-90s Sunday, the city of Spokane promised 1,000 spots at the Looff Carrousel cooling center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The multi-purpose rooms at the Carrousel will stay open until Tuesday, or until the temperatures drop below 95, according to a news release from the city.

The city encouraged people to plan ahead for the hot day by drinking lots of water and knowing the location of cooling resources, the release said. Businesses, theaters, malls and parks with lots of shade can serve as relief from the heat, the release said.

“The city is proud to offer the public respite from high temperatures,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in the release. “I encourage everyone to check on friends and neighbors to make sure they are safe.”

Those who notice early signs of heat exhaustion should seek medical assistance early, the release said. This includes parched or cracked lips, fatigue, headaches and excessive sweating, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

As of July 8, 17 people in Spokane County died from heat-related illnesses after the heat wave in late June.