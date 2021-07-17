Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Voting rights for all

We have a real threat to our democracy: Losing some of our voting rights.

The For The People Act/S1 is a baseline voting access bill that will be voted on in the U.S. Senate this month, July. It has already passed in the House of Representatives.

If this bill does not pass then voter suppression bills all over the U.S. can be passed. Needless to say, suppressing any voter’s rights would be catastrophic to our country and our democracy.

Having the right to vote and not having laws that make it more difficult to vote should NOT be a political issue. Everyone from all political parties should want voting rights expanded for all Americans as that is the American way. If voting is not easily accessed it will be harder for people to vote and that is not acceptable.

So, if you want to be able to vote on say more days than one, if you want to vote in more ways than one and if you don’t want state legislature changing voting districts to suit their party … then call your senator this month and tell them to vote for S1, the For the People Act.

Glen Shaw

Spokane

 

