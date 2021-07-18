Bemiss neighborhood fires displace four people on Saturday evening
UPDATED: Sun., July 18, 2021
Two house fires in Spokane’s Bemiss neighborhood Saturday night displaced four people, two dogs and two cats.
The Spokane Fire Department responded to the fires near the Nelson Street and Euclid Avenue intersection at around 6 p.m., according to a news release. Thirty-eight firefighters helped fight the blazes.
The fires burned two homes that stood next to each other. One home — where the fire originated — was heavily damaged throughout. The other sustained damage to its exterior, attic and roof — as well as smoke damage throughout. The fire department estimates the fires caused over $500,000 in damage.
No one was seriously hurt in the fires. One resident inhaled smoke and was treated on scene, according to the news release.
The fire department is investigating the fire’s cause.
