The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 95° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Bemiss neighborhood fires displace four people on Saturday evening

UPDATED: Sun., July 18, 2021

By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

Two house fires in Spokane’s Bemiss neighborhood Saturday night displaced four people, two dogs and two cats.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to the fires near the Nelson Street and Euclid Avenue intersection at around 6 p.m., according to a news release. Thirty-eight firefighters helped fight the blazes.

The fires burned two homes that stood next to each other. One home — where the fire originated — was heavily damaged throughout. The other sustained damage to its exterior, attic and roof — as well as smoke damage throughout. The fire department estimates the fires caused over $500,000 in damage.

No one was seriously hurt in the fires. One resident  inhaled smoke and was treated on scene, according to the news release.

The fire department is investigating the fire’s cause. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane