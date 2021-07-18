Family Fun: Parade of Paws promises to be a pawsome fundraiser

By Sophia McFarland The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Humane Society’s 18th annual Parade of Paws promises music, shopping and furry fun for all ages. All pledges and donations raised will give homeless dogs and cats lifesaving resources toward forever homes.

The 2- to 4-mile walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Humane Society at 6607 N. Havana St. “The route starts on our grounds and takes walkers through the surrounding neighborhood and on up to Mount St. Michaels,” said Gail Golden, director of marketing and development.

From Mount St. Michaels, owners will receive a blessing for their pet and can retreat toward the shelter. Once walkers return, dozens of activities will await children. The Kid Corral, sponsored by Latah Creek Vet Hospital, will offer bubble-making stations, cornhole and water balloons.

All ages can enjoy pet-misting tunnels and meet with the Parade of Paws grand marshals, Spokane Police K9 officers, essential workers and Quaranteam founder Rick Clark.

Golden said food is available to purchase from Ben & Jerry’s, Gypsy Java, Island Style Food Truck and TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ. The Angela Marie Project will provide live music as families peruse the 28 vendors.

Vendors offer the whole family something with a variety of shops. Dad can check out the Hunting Bee Apiary while children can secretly sign their pet up for a Peaceful Paws massage.

Bark, a Rescue Pub will be hosting a beer garden at the parade. “Bark, a Rescue Pub will be bringing brews from Laughing Dog and wines from Maryhill. Owners of Bark, Josh Wade and his fiancée, Katie Holmes, will be tending bar in the beer garden,” Golden said.

Although humans were impacted by the lack of socialization in the pandemic, dogs also missed their buddies. The Parade of Paws allows dogs to trot with their friends in a “dog pack.”

Families have the option to create a “dog pack” with five or more dogs who will share the same fundraising page. This joint page allows for a fun sense of competition with combined donations.

If you are unable to make it to the Humane Society on Saturday, virtual walkers are welcome, as well. Participants can register as a virtual walker and raise money for animals in need.

To register for the Parade of Paws, visit the Spokane Humane Society’s website spokanehumanesociety.org and indicate if you are a virtual, individual or team walker.

Sophia McFarland is a high school summer intern. She begins her senior year at Gonzaga Prep in the fall.