Tyler Fitzgerald delivers in 10th, Eugene Emeralds take series from Spokane Indians

Tyler Fitzgerald hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Eugene Emeralds edged the Spokane Indians 11-9 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series that took 4 hours, 42 minutes and 423 pitches to complete at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

The Indians (30-36) were down 5-0 and 8-3 before tying the game in the eighth.

The teams combined to score 113 runs in the series.

With the free runner at second base to start the 10th, Fitzgerald hit a rocket to third that just got past a diving Hunter Stovall and it ended up in the left field corner to plate Brett Auerbach. Armani Smith singled and Ricardo Genoves grounded to third, and Stovall fired to home to nab Fitzgerald for the first out.

Boby Johnson uncorked a wild pitch, which allowed Smith to scamper home to make it 11-9, then Carter Aldrete and Tyler Flores walked to load the bases. Johnson struck out Nolan Dempsey to end the inning, but the damage was done.

Stovall led off the eighth for the Indians with a walk and stole second. With one down, Cade Harris singled to put runners on the corners, then Jack Blomgren found the right-center gap for a two-run double to tie it at 9-9. But Isaac Collins popped up and Niko Decolati struck out to strand Blomgren at second.

Spokane started from behind. With the bases loaded and two down in the first, starter Helcris Olivarez thought he had strike three against Franklin Labour to end the inning. Home plate umpire Jae-Young Kim called it ball three, though, and Olivarez ended up walking Labour to force in a run.

Pitching coach Ryan Kibler came out to settle down the 20-year-old pitcher, but it didn’t help. Olivarez walked the next two batters to bring in two more runs, then a line-drive single by No. 9 hitter Nolan Dempsey scored two more – and ended Olivarez’ outing.

Three times in the series the Emeralds (38-27) put up multiple runs in the first inning, including two five-run innings.

The comeback started in the bottom of the first as Blomgren led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a error on a ground ball to short.

The home team scored two more in the third. Javier Guevara singled and Harris doubled to lead off the inning. Both runners scored on groundouts as the Indians made it 5-3.

Eugene restored a five-run lead in the fourth. Stovall’s error at third base lead the way to a three-run homer by Aldrete, his fifth of the season.

The Indians rallied again in the bottom half. Brenton Doyle walked, went to third on a single by Aaron Schunk and scored on an RBIs single by Stovall. Harris followed with a two-out single to plate Schunk to make it 8-5.

They kept chipping away in the fifth. Niko Decolati walked and was thrown out trying to score on an overthrow to first on a Michael Toglia single. Toglia advanced to second on the play, then scored on a double by Doyle.

It became a one-run game in the sixth. Guevara reached on a fielder’s choice, went to second on a wild pitch, moved up on a groundout and scored when Blomgren reached on a fielding error.

Auerbach doubled with one down in the eighth and Little turned to Stephen Jones. He hit Tyler Fitzgerald, then issued back-to-back walks to force in a run to make it 9-7.

Around the league

Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 4: Eric Rivera went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three stolen bases and the visiting Canadians (32-34) topped the Hops (28-36). Adrian Hernandez struck out three over two innings of relief for the win.

Everett 11, Tri-City 8: Jack Larsen went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and the AquaSox (42-22) handled the visiting Dust Devils (25-40). Joseph Rosa, Patrick Frick and Cody Grosse also homered for the Frogs.