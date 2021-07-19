54% of eligible Spokane County residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Health is asking health care providers to proactively reach out to their patients to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 vaccines.

The state partnered with a dozen public health and health care organizations and associations to engage health care providers in increasing vaccine rates among their patients.

While the state recently met its goal of 70% of eligible residents 16 years and older with at least one dose of vaccine, add in young people ages 12-15, and the picture changes. Statewide, 66.3% of residents who are 12 years old and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This rate is much higher than the vaccination rates seen at the county-level in the majority of counties statewide.

Spokane County continues to have a steadily increasing vaccination rate, with 54.1% of the eligible population getting the shots.

All three COVID-19 vaccines are available countywide at local health care providers, pharmacies such as Rite Aid and Walgreens, and grocery store pharmacies including Safeway-Albertsons and Fred Meyer. To find a vaccine visit the state’s vaccine locator or call (833) VAX- HELP to find a nearby location.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one additional death. Over the weekend, the district confirmed 79 additional cases.

There have been 678 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County.

There are 34 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 61 new cases on Monday and over the weekend as well as one additional death.

There have been 322 deaths in the Panhandle.

There are 28 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community.