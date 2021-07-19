Rosauers Open golf tournament raises $100,000 for Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery
UPDATED: Mon., July 19, 2021
The annual 54-hole golf tournament and two-day pro-am at Indian Canyon has raised over $3 million for the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery since the event debuted in 1988.
The nursery provides a safe haven for children at risk of abuse and neglect, and also provides counseling, education and referrals for parents of young children.
Colin Inglis, an assistant pro at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Oregon, won the 34th Rosauers Open with a three-round score of 19-under 194.
From staff reports
