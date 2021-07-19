The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Golf

Rosauers Open golf tournament raises $100,000 for Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery

UPDATED: Mon., July 19, 2021

Max Sekulic, who finished second in the 2021 Rosauer’s Open Invitational, tees up to drive on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Wash. Colin Inglis took home the title while Shane Prante finished third. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Max Sekulic, who finished second in the 2021 Rosauer’s Open Invitational, tees up to drive on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Wash. Colin Inglis took home the title while Shane Prante finished third. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Rosauers Open Invitational tournament officials presented a $100,000 check Sunday to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

The annual 54-hole golf tournament and two-day pro-am at Indian Canyon has raised over $3 million for the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery since the event debuted in 1988.

The nursery provides a safe haven for children at risk of abuse and neglect, and also provides counseling, education and referrals for parents of young children.

Colin Inglis, an assistant pro at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Oregon, won the 34th Rosauers Open with a three-round score of 19-under 194.

From staff reports

