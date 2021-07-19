Seattle Kraken offers a sneak peek at the first team jersey
UPDATED: Mon., July 19, 2021
There aren’t any with a “Carey Price” name affixed to them – at least not yet – but the Seattle Kraken does plan to unveil the team’s home and away sweaters as Wednesday’s NHL expansion draft unfolds.
The team on Monday released a photograph of the jersey in its dark home colors. It also revealed that newly selected Kraken players Wednesday will indeed wear both versions of the Adidas sweater – or jersey, in non-hockey parlance – when their names are called.
Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said last month that the team was working fervently to overcome logistical issues related to COVID-19 so that at least some sweaters would be ready for players to wear. The manufacturing process took place overseas, so shipping delays were a factor.
But the Kraken now has those sweaters and plans to make others available for public sale Sept. 15 at the team’s retail outlets in and around Seattle – at the Kraken Community Iceplex practice facility, Chandler’s Cove and the Bellevue Square Mall.
Also, the team plans a membership program in August – details of which have yet to be announced – that will open up presale opportunities for fans.
Whether any eventually bear the name of Montreal Canadiens star goalie Price – the former Tri-City Americans netminder who was left exposed to the Kraken for the draft – remains to be seen.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.