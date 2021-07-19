The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NHL

Seattle Kraken offers a sneak peek at the first team jersey

UPDATED: Mon., July 19, 2021

The Seattle Kraken's first team jersey will go on sale to the public on Sept. 15. (Courtesy of Seattle Kraken)
By Geoff Baker Seattle Times

There aren’t any with a “Carey Price” name affixed to them – at least not yet – but the Seattle Kraken does plan to unveil the team’s home and away sweaters as Wednesday’s NHL expansion draft unfolds.

The team on Monday released a photograph of the jersey in its dark home colors. It also revealed that newly selected Kraken players Wednesday will indeed wear both versions of the Adidas sweater – or jersey, in non-hockey parlance – when their names are called.

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said last month that the team was working fervently to overcome logistical issues related to COVID-19 so that at least some sweaters would be ready for players to wear. The manufacturing process took place overseas, so shipping delays were a factor.

But the Kraken now has those sweaters and plans to make others available for public sale Sept. 15 at the team’s retail outlets in and around Seattle – at the Kraken Community Iceplex practice facility, Chandler’s Cove and the Bellevue Square Mall.

Also, the team plans a membership program in August – details of which have yet to be announced – that will open up presale opportunities for fans.

Whether any eventually bear the name of Montreal Canadiens star goalie Price – the former Tri-City Americans netminder who was left exposed to the Kraken for the draft – remains to be seen.

