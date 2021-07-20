For the health of it: 100 years ago men spent summer walking up and down Mt. Spokane

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Two Spokane men, Adolf Munter, 69, and Frederick Keffer, 59, proved that “age is no handicap to outdoor hiking.

Over two days, they walked 36 miles from Hillyard to the summit of Mount Spokane. Then they walked an additional 11 miles back down, where they were picked up by a friend in an auto.

And this was nothing unusual for these two hikers.

“This is my third walk to Mount Spokane in the last two years,” said Munter. “I have made several other trips of distances of 18, 20 and 24 miles this summer, besides my trips with the Mountaineers Walking Club.”

Munter said he intended to “continue with this hobby for the sake of my health.”

From the black gold beat: Farmers on Moran Prairie were the latest local residents with fantasies of striking it rich with oil.

“We are now certain that there is oil under Moran Prairie and farmers are uniting on their leases,” said a spokesperson.

This supposed oil field was discovered by George Mizner, “oil magnet operator.”

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1969: Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.

2016: Undercutting calls for Republican unity, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stubbornly refused to endorse Donald Trump as he addressed the GOP convention in Cleveland, igniting boos from delegates as he encouraged Americans to simply “vote your conscience” in November.