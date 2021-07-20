Gareth Morgan sparks big inning, Tri-City Dust Devils edge Spokane Indians

Gareth Morgan hit a two-run double as part of a five-run sixth inning and the Tri City Dust Devils edged the visiting Spokane Indians 5-4 in the first of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Tuesday.

The Indians fell to 30-37. Tri-City moved to 26-40.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

Indians starter Chris McMahon pitched five shutout innings before the bullpen faltered. He allowed four hits and two walks with six strikeouts, bringing his total to 73, second in the league.

The Indians built a 3-0 lead in the middle innings. Michael Toglia doubled to lead off the fourth and Brenton Doyle followed with a walk. Both runners moved up on a sacrifice fly, then scored on a two-run single by AJ Lewis.

Aaron Schunk led of the fifth with a walk, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Toglia, chasing TC starter Erick Julio.

The Indians got a break in the bottom half. With two on, the Dust Devils’ Livan Soto singled to the right side of the infield, which should have plated a run. But the ball hit base umpire Steven Rios Jr. and the play was ruled dead, with the runner at third not allowed to advance.

McMahon got Carlos Herrera to roll over one for the third out of the inning.

Jake Sommers came on for the Indians in the sixth and allowed four runs on five hits in a third of an inning before manager Scott Little came out with the hook.

Reliever Moises Ceja entered and gave up a bloop RBI double to Kyle Kasser to make it 5-3.

The Indians got one back in the seventh. Jack Blomgren singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a single by Aaron Schunk.

Kolton Ingram struck out the side in the ninth for the Dust Devils for the save.

Around the league

Everett 6, Vancouver 5 (11): Cody Grosse delivered an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning and the visiting AquaSox (43-22) beat the Canadians (32-35) in extra innings in Hillsboro, Oregon. Both teams scored two runs in the 10th. Joseph Rosa and Connor Hoover homered for Everett.

Hillsboro 3, Eugene 2: Dominic Canzone hit a two-run home run and the visiting Hops (29-36) topped the Emeralds (38-28). Blake Walston allowed one run on two hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts for Hillsboro.