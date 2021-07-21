100 years ago in the Northwest: Water power was gaining ground in the region, and police sought more clues in a baffling murder

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

In a harbinger of the region’s energy future, a federal board was appointed to investigate “potential water power at points on the Columbia, Kootenai and Snake rivers.”

The following points, in particular, would be examined: the Umatilla Rapids, Cascade Falls, Priest Rapids and Kettle Falls.

The president of The Washington Water Power Co. said his company’s application for a power site at Kettle Falls would not be acted upon until the board made its report.

Also from the energy beat: A federal fuel administrator warned of a possible coal shortage for the upcoming winter in the state.

The problem wasn’t so much an actual shortage of coal, but a shortage of railroad freight cars to transport it to the Northwest.

“The wise buyer who faces the facts will put in his coal (order) now,” the administrator said. “The situation locally is also complicated by the fact that practically all of the mines in the state are shut down.”

From the crime beat: Mystery still surrounded the murder of a Spokane taxi driver a week earlier.

Lee Slater responded to a call from two unknown men for a touring car. His body was later found, bound and gagged in the Spokane River.

Spokane police were still baffled by the case, but were following up every possible clue.

On this day

(From Associated Press)

1861: The first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.

1944: American forces landed on Guam during World War II, capturing it from the Japanese some three weeks later.