Police arrest driver on suspicion of assault after car crashes into bike

Spokane County deputies arrested the driver of a car that crashed into a bicyclist who had to go to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies got a call that a Subaru struck a bicyclist on the 6800 block of West Curtis Road, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

After the cyclist sustained severe injuries, Spokane County Fire District No. 3 and AMR medical staff asked for the help of Life Flight to get her to the hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, her condition steadied and she was listed in satisfactory condition, the release said.

The Spokane County Traffic Unit Investigators determined the bicyclist had been riding west on Curtis Road when the Subaru hit her from behind.

Deputies identified and then arrested 26-year-old Axilena White as the driver of the vehicle. They arrested her on suspicion of vehicular assault, which is a felony, and she was booked at the Spokane County Jail.