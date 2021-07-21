Storm brought 250 lightning strikes to Inland Northwest

The good news: Spokane received its first measurable rain this morning in more than a month.

The bad news: Lightning struck 29 times in Spokane County and 250 times in Eastern Washington and North Idaho as of around 7 a.m., said Jeremy Wolf, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane.

The Spokane International Airport received 0.12 inches of rain through about 7:15 a.m., Wolf said. Fairchild Air Force Base measured 0.15; Felts Field within the city of Spokane measured .04 inches. Only a trace was recorded in Coeur d’Alene. The previous time rain was measured in Spokane was June 15.

The lightning from this morning may not cause problems until later today.

“It can just smolder and go undetected,” Wolfe said. “When it’s warmer and dryer out, that’s when a smoke plume presents itself.”

A Red Flag warning remains in place until 10 tonight. Fire danger is high as a result of lightning, drought conditions with most of the Inland Northwest receiving little or no rain in the storm, as well as winds of 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

The high today in Spokane is expected to reach 85 – the same as the normal temperature for the day. The forecast shows temperatures reaching back into 90s on Saturday.

This story is developing