Washington State’s Max Borghi one of 82 running backs named to Doak Walker watch list

Max Borghi, who’s expected to be one of the nation’s top returning running backs in 2021, was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list for the third time in as many years.

In total, 82 running backs from across the country were named to the watch list, including a handful from the Pac-12 Conference.

In Borghi’s lone appearance during the shortened 2020 season, the standout from Arvada, Colorado, rushed for 95 yards with an eight-yard touchdown in the season finale at Utah. He returns to the Cougars in 2021 fourth in WSU history with 29 career touchdowns and fifth in school history with 20 rushing touchdowns.

During his sophomore season, Borghi registered 1,435 all-purpose yards along with 16 total touchdowns, the second-most in the Pac-12. He was the only player in the Power Five to rush for 800-plus yards, total more than 550 receiving yards and record 16 total touchdowns. He posted four 100-yard rushing games, eight games with 100-plus all-purpose yards and led all Pac-12 running backs with 6.4 yards per carry.

Other Pac-12 running backs named to the watch list included Colorado’s Jarek Broussard and Alex Fontenot, USC’s Keontay Ingram and Vavae Malepeai, Stanford’s Austin Jones and Washington’s Sean McGrew.