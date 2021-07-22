10 under $10 July 23-30 – Chris Crutcher, ‘Zero Lag Laughs,’ Atari Ferrari and ‘Onward’

1 Fridays at the Clock – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Washington State University, 1630 N.E. Valley Road, Pullman. WSU School of Music continues its Summer Music Series outdoors between Bryan Hall and Holland Library. For more information, visit wsu.edu/organization/school-of-music and call (509) 335-3564. Admission: FREE

2 “Page Turner” – 1 p.m. Friday, on the air. KYRS Community Radio broadcasts a discussion featuring young adult author Chris Crutcher. Listen on 88.1, 92.3 or at kyrs.org. For more information, visit kyrs.org. Admission: FREE

3 Steve Rush and Chris Paradis – 5 p.m. Friday, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Blues, rock and swing duo Steve Rush and Chris Paradis test their skills on an array of instruments including guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass and ukulele. For more information, visit powine.com and call (208) 265-8545. Admission: FREE

4 “Zero Lag Laughs” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre presents “Zero Lag Laughs,” its family-friendly improv comedy show. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 Dangerous Type – 9 p.m. Friday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Four-piece rock and classic rock cover band Dangerous Type performs at Moose Lounge. For more information, visit Dangerous Type on Facebook. Admission: FREE

7 Runaway Symphony – 9 p.m. Friday, John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Rock group Runaway Symphony performs at John’s Alley Tavern. For more information, visit Runaway Symphony on Facebook and call (208) 883-7662. Admission: $5

8 Atari Ferrari – 9:30 p.m. Friday, Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. Rock group Atari Ferrari performs with BaLonely and Uh Oh and the Oh Wells. For more information, visit Baby Bar on Facebook and call (509) 847-1234. Admission: $5

9 “Onward” – at dusk on Saturday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Elven brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) embark on a quest to see their father one last time. Directed by Dan Scanlon. Rated PG. 102 minutes. For more information, visit pavillionpark.org. Admission: FREE

10 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line.” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8