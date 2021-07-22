Arts Wrap: Humanities Washington speakers for 2021-23 and SVST’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Humanities Washington speakers

Humanities Washington has announced its 2021-23 speaker series roster featuring more than 30 scholars, writers, artists and activists all scheduled to give free public talks in cities across the state.

Through the talks, organizers hope to explore a range of topics including the ethics behind using technology to make “better” humans; the influence of a certain peace agreement between Indigenous tribes on the development of the U.S. Constitution; and the ramifications of “wealthy urbanites” flocking to rural Washington.

The roster includes the following speakers, among others: Author and community organizer Omari Amili will discuss the “prison-to-school” pipeline and how education can open doors after incarceration. Rais Bhuiyan, who after being shot by a white supremacist, spent months trying to save his attacker from death row, will share the story of his path to forgiveness.

WSU professor Jennifer Sherman will discuss the rapid changes unfolding in rural Washington in her talk “Diamonds in the Rough.” Author Matthew Sullivan will examine the evolving role of “the victim” in modern detective novels, as well as the relationship between crime fiction and social change in “A Nicer Kind of Murder.”

And artist Deepti Agrawal will explore the history of a traditional method of painting native to northwest India, which has recently been more widely adopted for commercial purposes.

All programmed events will be free and open to the public and last approximately an hour with in-person and online options for attendance. For more information, including a full list of events, visit humanities.org. Those interested in hosting speakers for additional events will find host guidelines, resources and funding options at humanities.org/programs/host-a-speaker.

SVST’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre returns to the stage this weekend with its production of “Little House on the Prairie,” a regional debut. The show is at University High School, 12420 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane Valley, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 1.

As the Ingalls family journeys west toward a settlement in DeSmet, South Dakota, Ma (Patti Mortier) and Pa (Steve Mortier) dream of a better life for their children.

For more information, visit cvsd.org and call (509) 228-5100. Admission: $39 for adults; $37 for seniors and military; and $22 for students with ID.