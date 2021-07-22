Gareth Morgan hits walk-off single, Tri-City Dust Devils edge Spokane Indians 2-1

Gareth Morgan hit a walk-off single and the Tri-City Dust Devils edged the visiting Spokane Indians 2-1 in the third of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Thursday.

With one down in the bottom of the ninth, Francisco Del Valle singled off reliever Fineas Del Bonta-Smith past Hunter Stovall at third base for his third hit of the night. Brandon White came in to pinch-run, then Franklin Torres drew a full-count walk.

On an 1-2 count, Morgan flicked one through the left side of the infield and the speedy White carried home the winning run.

Tri-City (27-41) starter Hector Yan (2-5) went the distance. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Brenton Doyle accounted for all the offense for Spokane (31-38). He hit the first pitch of the second inning for his eighth home run.

Indians starter Will Ethridge allowed one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven innings.