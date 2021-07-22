Philly comic Clint Coley brings his storytelling to Spokane Comedy Club

Where you grew up often molds you, and that’s particularly so for comics.

For instance, New York comics tend to drop one-liners.

Philadelphia born-and-raised standups deliver stories.

A long line of Philly comics have made a name for themselves courtesy of anecdotes. David Brenner, Kevin Hart, Dom Irrera and Bill Cosby became legends due to their storytelling ability.

Clint Coley, who lived in Philadelphia for a quarter century before moving to Los Angeles a decade ago, is following in their comedic footsteps. Coley, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, will get personal.

“I’m going to talk about what I’m going through with relationships, what I went through during the pandemic and about my father,” Coley said while calling from his Los Angeles home.

“Tuesday Morning,” Coley’s new comedy album that will be released Aug. 27, is inspired by his father. “It was a Tuesday morning when my father passed away,” Coley said. “My father and my family shaped me. I come from a very big family. My grandmother had 14 children.

“We were all really tight when we were growing up during the ’90s. If you can put those good times in comedic form, well, you’re untouchable. You grow up, you do dumb stuff. It’s inevitable. You learn from it, and then you laugh about it.”

It’s a busy time for Coley, who has a book hitting shelves next month, “Advice From a Fck Boy,” which is the same name as his podcast, that has been in existence for two years. The book is filled with stories of love and dating misadventures.

“The book is based on my podcast,” Coley said. “It’s just stories of me coming of age. I’m a really good storyteller, but that really is a Philly thing. Say what you want about Bill Cosby, but he perfected the art of telling stories.”

Coley is about to work on the second season of his Netflix show “The World Series of Spades.” Teams compete in a spades card game competition. It’s not just about winning but the right to talk trash.

“‘The World Series of Spades’ is a lot of fun,” Coley said. “Next season, look for bigger tournaments and more teams. We’re going to shake this whole thing up and take it to another level.”

The last time Coley appeared at the Spokane Comedy Club, he was supporting comic D.L. Hughley. “I can’t say enough about D.L.,” Coley said. “He’s my mentor. I learned so much from him. I was on the road with D.L. for six years.

“I love going back to the Spokane Comedy Club since it has one of the best green rooms I’ve ever seen. I love the snacks. They have great chairs and those cool retro video games. Comics remember all of that. That stuff matters. And the other great thing is the audiences in Spokane are great, too.”