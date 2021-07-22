Coeur d’Alene tech company Rohinni names new CEO, moving headquarters to Liberty Lake

Coeur d’Alene-based technology company, Rohinni, is under new leadership and is planning to relocate its headquarters to Liberty Lake in an effort to expand engineering capabilities.

Rohinni appointed semiconductor-industry veteran Ryan Cameron as CEO of the company this week. Cameron succeeds Matthew Gerber, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2016. Cameron was most recently vice president and general manager of ON Semiconductor’s industrial and offline-power division in Pocatello, Idaho, where he led a team of more than 565 employees in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“I’m certainly vested in trying to improve and grow the technology company’s footprint in the region,” he said. “Rohinni is at this influx of really strong growth and they do have international partners.

“And, I feel like I can leverage my experience in the industry to make those important connections and help the company grow,” he continued.

Rohinni is a developer of mini- and micro-LED placement technology that allows designers to use light to create products that are thinner, brighter and more power-efficient than LCD displays, according to the company.

Mini-LEDs are used in keyboard backlights, digital signs, laptop displays and automotive appliqués, among other things.

Cameron is aiming to position the company for future growth by accelerating its bondhead product strategy.

Rohinni’s bondhead increases mini-LED placement speed for display backlights at a lower cost, according to the company.

“We want to become the premier micro electronics placement company in the world and feel we have the right technology to do that locally,” Cameron said.

Rohinni plans to relocate its headquarters to Liberty Lake by early 2022, a move that will increase its machine-line capacity by 170% and expand its engineering team, Cameron said.

“We see a lot of increasing demand in applications driven by Rohinni technology. One is … high-quality displays,” Cameron said. “We have additional opportunities from our customer base and the market, and we have to expand our lab space in order to capitalize on those opportunities.”

Rohinni considered locations throughout the region for its new headquarters but found a building in Liberty Lake that met the company’s lab-space requirements.

“The space at Liberty Lake fit the bill the best from a timing perspective,” Cameron said.

Rohinni is in the process of signing a lease for its new headquarters at 23221 E. Knox Ave.

Rohinni plans to hire more employees as it expands to its Liberty Lake headquarters next year. This year, the company has increased its workforce by 15-20% by hiring several engineers, Cameron said.

Rohinni’s joint venture companies include Luumii, a keyboard and logo backlight partnership with Koja; BOE Pixey, a display partnership with BOE; and Magna Rohinni Automotive, a mobility partnership with Magna International.

Rohinni, founded in 2013 by Cody Peterson and Andy Huska, has more than 90 patents pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Investors in Rohinni include Future Shape principal Tony Fadell, who is also co-inventor of the iPod and iPhone as well as founder of home-automation company Nest.