The Dirt: Jubilant HollisterStier files permit for pharmaceutical manufacturing facility expansion

Jubilant HollisterStier is moving forward with plans to expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility on Regal Street.

Spokane-based DCI Engineers Inc. filed a pre-development application with the city last week on behalf of Jubilant HollisterStier to build a two-story, 52,000-square-foot addition on the west side of the company’s existing facility at 3525 N. Regal St.

The estimated permit valuation is $70 million, according to the application.

Jubilant HollisterStier manufactures sterile-injectable products that are used to treat a variety of conditions, including cancer.

The company initially announced plans in June for the expansion, which is estimated to cost $92 million. The expansion brings a state-of-the-art, high-speed-injectable-liquid-filling line to the facility that will increase production capacity by 50%, according to a company news release.

More than 200 jobs will be created as a result of the company’s expansion, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in June.

The company is reportedly the only pharmaceutical manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in the state of Washington, capable of producing up to 500,000 doses per day, according to the previous coverage.

The expansion project is slated to be complete in 2024, according to the company.

Jubilant HollisterStier, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, announced a partnership in March with biotechnology company Novavax to provide fill-finish manufacturing services for the production of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Jubilant also signed an agreement with Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to manufacture bamlanivimab, a COVID-19 therapeutic.

Bijou Two coming to the South Hill

A building formerly occupied by Black Tie Coffee Co. on the South Hill could soon be getting a new tenant.

General contractor Anthony Brawner of Spokane-based Punch List Properties filed a building permit application with the city to remodel the 800-square-foot building at 2910 E. 29th Ave. into a coffee shop and limited food service establishment.

The establishment was listed as “Bijou Two” in the application.

In 2019, Spokane couple Shelayna and Tyson Skidmore opened Bijou in a 277-square-foot building at 1925 W. Fourth Ave. in Browne’s Addition.

The project valuation for Bijou Two is $40,000, according to the application.

Isaac Foundation moving

Spokane-based Eighty8 Architecture filed a pre-development application with the city to change the use of a building in East Central, formerly occupied by U.S. Bank, to an office and learning venue for The Isaac Foundation.

Plans include remodeling the existing 5,000-square-foot bank building at 2322 E. Sprague Ave. into offices, a conference room, clubhouse and sensory areas.

The space will also include fire training areas to teach children with autism ways to interact with law enforcement in the event of an emergency, according to the application.

The project valuation is $250,000, according to the application.

The Isaac Foundation is currently located at 28 W. Third Ave., Suite B8.

The Isaac Foundation is a nonprofit that assists families affected by autism and other special needs through educational, emotional and financial support programs.