Water Cooler: Make your yard a bird’s summer sanctuary

Heat and wildfires are hard for us to live through, but they can be even rougher on our local bird populations. Low precipitation levels, intense heat and loss of habitat to fires makes the summer season harder to endure. If you would like to use your outdoor space to support birds through this tough warm season, here are a few tips for creating a bird friendly yard.

Install a birdbath. Providing an extra water source and area to cool down is great for birds living in our arid climate. Ground bird baths are excellent for ground feeding birds like the California Quail which is abundant in Eastern Washington. Ground-level water sources mimic natural water sources, and they are more convenient to clean, which is essential for preventing the spread of disease. Use 2 inches of water or less so smaller birds can easily splash about. Keep it in a shady place to keep it cool. Ensure it has a nonslip surface. You can also add pea gravel or stones to the bottom to provide extra footing. An area for the bird to perch and land is also recommended. For extra hot days, consider adding ice cubes to the bath in the morning hours.

Move feeders to shaded areas. Not only will this help birds stay out of the sun while feeding, it can also slow spoilage of food. Covered feeding areas provide protection from the rain, both for the food and for the bird. It is essential to keep feeders clean, especially because of the salmonellosis outbreak this year. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said it was safe to put feeders back up after April 1, but urged people to stay vigilant in keeping them clean. Space the feeders far apart and purchase seeds that will attract specific species to specific feeders. Commercial bird seed mixes attract a variety of species, making it easier for disease to spread across various populations.

Provide plenty of shade. In addition to putting food and water sources in the shade, it is also helpful to provide shade by planting native plants and minimizing pruning during the hottest months. Unpruned plants can be especially helpful for providing secure nesting areas, places to hide during summer storms and cover from predators.

Keep your yard quiet during mid- and late afternoon. The temperatures are hottest at this time of day, which means birds are more likely to find shelter and shade during these hours. At this time, try to avoid mowing or other loud activities. Try to keep pets and young children away from the areas where birds may be taking refuge. This will let birds know your yard is an ideal summer sanctuary.

Leave a little mess. Brush piles are very attractive to birds because they provide great shelter, nesting areas and they attract insects for them to feed on. Even if you preferred a manicured outdoor space, consider leaving some areas to go a bit wild with longer grass, leaf litter and brush.

Provide vented bird houses. Enclosed bird houses are great in the cold months, but they can get a bit warm for nestlings and brooding birds. You can add vent holes to existing houses or swap out bird houses according to the season. This also gives you a good opportunity to deep clean your bird houses between broods. Check to see if the house is occupied by gently tapping the sides or roof and listening for a response such as cheeps or scuffling.

For additional information on catering your outdoor space to birds species in the Eastern Washington and North Idaho area, visit the Spokane Audubon Society website at audubonspokane.org.

Rachel Baker can be reached at (509) 459-5583 or rachelb@spokesman.com.