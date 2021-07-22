What’s Worth Watching: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ ‘Ultra City Smiths,’ ‘Tig Notaro’ and ‘Jolt’

Starting with the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, this weekend’s premieres run the gamut from action-packed to full of laughs.

Olympics Opening Ceremony 2020: Rescheduled from last year, the Japan Olympics 2020 will be the first crowd-free Opening Ceremony, as well as NBC’s first live morning broadcast, that is, if you happen to be watching on the East Coast. A partial replay will air at 4:30 p.m. PT. But if you want to watch live, you better set your alarm for an early start. Live coverage of the opening ceremony will begin at 3:55 a.m. For more information, visit stream.nbcolympics.com/nbc-opening-ceremony.

“Sexy Beasts”: Well, if “The Bachelorette” isn’t quite cutting it anymore, this “Love Is Blind”-esque fever dream of a reality-TV show might do the trick. Hosted by Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), each episode of “Sexy Beasts” follows a single contestant hoping to find love, as it were, based on personality alone. To achieve this, all contestants and potential love interests meet disguised in elaborate and absurd animal costumes that producers hope will allow their truest selves a chance at shining through – regardless of appearance. “Sexy Beasts” is available on Netflix.

“Ultra City Smiths”: Voiced by a host of comedy acting talents including John C. Reilly, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, “Ultra City Smiths” is a six-episode stop-motion-animated, adult dramedy series about two detectives in a war against corruption as they work to track down Ultra City’s last honest politician, Carpenter K. Smith, after his mysterious disappearance. The job is a dangerous one, but detectives Johnson (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Mills (Jimmi Simpson) might just be up to the task. “Ultra City Smiths” is available on AMC+.

“Tig Notaro: Drawn”: Following “Boyish Girl Interrupted” (2015) and “Happy to Be Here,” (2018) comic Tig Notaro’s latest comedy special takes a surprising turn into animation. Notaro’s signature deadpan delivery is hilarious in a manner entirely her own. “Tig Notaro: Drawn” premieres Saturday at 10 p.m. on HBO Max.

“Jolt”: Directed by Tanya Wexler, this darkly comedic all-action flick follows a bouncer named Lindy (Kate Beckinsale) as she learns to cope with a rare and extreme neurological disorder that induces rage-filled outbursts. She is able to minimize the effects of her murderous rages with a series of self-inflicted electric shocks. But when Lindy wakes one day to find her lover dead, she vows to unleash everything on his murderer. Alongside Beckinsale, “Jolt” stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. “Jolt” is available on Amazon Prime Video.