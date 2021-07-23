Michael Toglia late grand slam lifts Spokane Indians over Tri-City Dust Devils

Michael Toglia hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to blow open a close game and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-3 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series Friday at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

The victory evened the series at two games apiece. Spokane (32-38) tied the Vancouver Canadians for third place in the league. The C’s fell to Everett 8-3 on Friday.

It was Toglia’s 13th home run of the season. He’s second in the league in homers and first in RBIs. Toglia, the Colorado Rockies No. 3 prospect, hit a homer in the MLB Futures Game earlier this month.

Indians starter Breiling Eusebio (1-3) went six innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Eusebio was promoted from Fresno on July 6. Entering play Friday, the 24-year-old left-hander was 0-3 with a 15.68 earned-run average for the Indians in three games.

Spokane loaded the bases in the second inning against Tri-City starter Taylor Ahearn.

With two down, Case Harris drew a walk to force in the first run of the game. Jack Blomgren followed with a single to make it 2-0.

Toglia reached on a throwing error in the third, then Brenton Doyle drilled a home run, his 10th of the season, to double the lead.

It was Doyle’s second home in as many games. Doyle finished 2 for 5 with two runs.

Daniel Cope reached via error to lead off the fourth, and consecutive singles by Harris and Blomgren made it 5-0.

Ahearn (0-1) was lifted after Blomgren’s hit. He allowed five runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Tri-City (27-42) scored an unearned run in the bottom half, then Los Angeles Angels No. 3 prospect Jordyn Adams knocked in a run in the fifth to bring the Dust Devils within three.

It stayed that way until the seventh.

Blomgren led off with a walk and went to third on a double by Daniel Montano.

Tri-City made a pitching change to Zac Kristofak, then Niko Decolati walked to load the bases.

Toglia hit the first pitch he saw from Kristofak to right field that carried over the wall and cleared the bases.

Indians reliever Jared Biddy pitched a perfect seventh inning and Alex Moore struck out the side in the eighth.

Dugan Darnell came on for the ninth inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Franklin Torres and Gareth Morgan followed with a single. Darnell came back to get Francisco Del Valle on a pop-up and Kyle Kasser lined out to left to drive in a run.

Darnell struck out Keinner Pina to halt any more damage and end it.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

‘Big Rig’ promoted

Former Indians slugger and fan favorite Curtis Terry was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock to the Texas Rangers on Friday.

In 65 games at Round Rock this season, Terry hit .294 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Terry played parts of three seasons with the Indians.

He led the Northwest League in home runs in 2018 with 15 and he drove in 60 runs, hitting .337 to earn the NWL’s MVP award that season.

Terry made his major-league debut in a 7-3 loss to Houston on Friday.

He hit seventh in the order and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.