Washington State’s Max Borghi charging $70 for customized Cameo videos, will share earnings with O-line

In the wake of national laws that now allow college athletes to capitalize off name, image and likeness, Washington State’s most recognizable football player has joined the ever-growing Cameo movement, and plans to share his earnings.

Senior running back Max Borghi, who this week was named to watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and Biletnikoff Award, announced on Twitter Thursday he’s partnered with Cameo, a social media application that allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans for a fixed price.

Borghi will charge $70 per personalized video, but doesn’t intend to keep the money he makes from Cameo.

“Excited to announced I am officially partnered with @Cameo,” Borghi wrote on Twitter. “100% of the proceeds will be given to my starting offensive line. Tring to take these boys out to dinner as often as possible since they do all the work upfront! Excited to interact with my fans! Go Cougs!!!”

Excited to announce I am officially partnered with @BookCameo. 100% of the proceeds will be given to my starting offensive line. Trying to take these boys out to dinner as often as possible since they do all the work upfront! Excited to interact with my fans! Go Cougs!!! pic.twitter.com/FIFTroZvnB — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) July 23, 2021

Cameo, which launched in 2016, has become a popular platform for fans wishing to receive personalized video messages from their favorite athletes, musicians, actors, comedians, etc. Messages are often used for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and weddings, although WSU utilized the app to add flair to its spring game, obtaining customized messages from Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the film “Happy Gilmore,” and former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo.

Though Borghi is charging only $70 per video, celebrities such as Chris D’Elia are requesting $50,000 to make a single video. Former Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert is also using the platform and charging $75 per video.

In a video message posted to Borghi’s Cameo account, the all-conference running back implored fans to reach out for customized videos.

“Whats up everyone, Max Borghi here and I’m super excited to officially partner with Cameo,” he said. “You know I love my fans and I’m more than happy to fulfill all your requests. Anything you want, let’s do it. Let’s have some fun. Go Cougs.”

Since NIL laws passed, multiple WSU athletes have taken advantage of opportunities to make extra cash. WSU receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. announced a partnership with College Football Edits, an Instagram account that makes unique college football graphics, and the Macon Bacon, a collegiate wood bat baseball team located in Georgia, recently announced a partnership with Cougars edge rusher Willie Taylor III, a native of Cochran, Ga.