Fire near Athol, Idaho that prompted Silverwood Theme Park evacuations now 50% contained

A fire that started near Silverwood Theme Park on Brunner Road on Friday afternoon is now 75 acres and 50% contained, according to the Idaho Department of Lands Saturday afternoon.

The department said on its fire news feed that Idaho Department of Lands, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and several local agencies are responding with ground resources to the blaze.

Officials said they would likely reopen part of Brunner between North Morgan Pine and North Neighbors Court, as well as Seasons Road.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office encouraged people to stay away from the roads on which the fire was reported. On Friday night, these included Brunner, Diagonal and Clagstone roads near Athol, Idaho.

Authorities went door-to-door to issue evacuations late Friday night, according to the department. As of Friday night, two outbuildings were potentially lost, and two cars were damaged.

No primary structures were damaged, and some houses lost power in the area Friday night, the IDL said.