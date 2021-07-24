Grateful for public health leadership
Sat., July 24, 2021
I’d like to publicly thank the hundreds of thousands of individuals involved in all levels of the COVID vaccine program. Anyone, almost anywhere in the U.S. right now, can receive a vaccine. I look forward to reading the follow-up articles and books of what it took to get us to this extraordinary place.
A special shout-out to health care and essential workers across the entire country who are still on the front lines — especially as numbers begin to climb again.
I’m indebted to all of the individuals, government bodies, companies and institutions committed to public health.
Nancy Janzen
Spokane