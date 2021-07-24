A Grip on Sports: Football injuries are not unexpected but they shouldn’t happen now, should they?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Injuries are a part of football. A big part. But when a college player suffers one in the offseason, it doesn’t seem fair. And puts a damper on the anticipation of the upcoming year.

• Renard Bell was poised to be the top receiver in Washington State’s run-and-shoot offense this season. Not anymore. The speedy slot receiver, who has been in Pullman so long he played with Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew, announced on social media he tore his ACL. And already has undergone surgery.

Our Theo Lawson has all the details in this story.

It’s not just a big loss for the Cougars, it’s a big loss for Bell. After the past 17 months of hell every college student has had to deal with, this fall’s football season was a chance to return to a semblance of normalcy. That won’t happen for the Los Angeles native.

He’ll spend the next year or so rebuilding his knee. The process to rehabilitate such an injury isn’t easy. It takes not just time and effort but courage as well.

None of those things should be a problem for Bell. It’s just so sad to see they have to be called upon at all.

• We usually kickoff the weekend by looking at what’s available to watch on television. That’s a bit easier this weekend.

The Olympics. On any station that has a passing connection to NBC. And why not? When you spend Elon Musk-to-space billions for the rights, you better show everything you can.

The problem with the games in Tokyo, however, is the live stuff plays overnight. Most everything you will sit down to watch today is taped. So try to keep away from social media if you want to be surprised.

Other than the Olympics, there are the usual mid-summer items. Baseball, with the M’s involved in a crucial series with Oakland. Golf, though the 3M Open isn’t anywhere near major status. And a smattering of soccer. That’s about it.

Better hope swimming and rowing are your thing.

• We thought we could ignore it. Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC? Who cares. Well, everyone it seems. And rightfully so.

The newest wave of conference realignment is upon us. At least it looks that way. The two Big 12 powerhouses are reportedly set to become the two former Big 12 powerhouses. Though Texas A&M, which thought it had an exclusive deal, is ready to fight the Longhorns being allowed in the conference. That’s not going to be anything more than a speed bump if Nick Saban signs off on the deal.

Which leaves the rest of the Big 12 – eight schools – on the outside, looking for partners. Will it fall apart? Will it try to poach schools from the Group of 5? Will some members join the Pac-12, the Big 10, the ACC?

No one knows. And, with three conferences (including the Pac-12) dealing with newly minted commissioners, the uncertainty grows exponentially.

All we can say with any confidence is this time next month, the college football landscape will look different. Again.

Olympics: It’s been a whirlwind couple months for Naomi Osaka. From her French Open issues, to skipping Wimbledon to lighting the Olympic torch, the young tennis player has been in the public eye without relief. … The on-air talent at NBC expanded by one yesterday.

WSU: Beside the Bell news, Theo has a story on Brian Greene starting the season on Rimington Trophy watch list. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, the Northwest is a hotbed of the best centers in college football. Three of the four schools have Rimington Trophy contenders. Both Oregon schools have one as well. … Jon Wilner talked with commissioner George Kliavkoff concerning the realignment frenzy that seems to be building. … Arizona State is selling a lot of football tickets. … Oregon State has a player who left soccer to play basketball. … Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves was cited for a secondary violation to the NCAA. He responded to a social media post from a high school coach. I hope it wasn’t from me.

Gonzaga: Larry Weir’s Friday Press Box podcast features a conversation about the Zags with Justin Reed.

Indians: A grand slam from Michael Toglia helped Spokane blow out Tri-City 9-3 and tie the series in Pasco at two games apiece. Dave Nichols has more in this story.

Shock: A tough four-game, regular-season-ending gauntlet faces Spokane, starting tonight in New Mexico. The Shock face Duke City for the first time IFL play, hoping to move closer to securing byes in the playoffs. Justin Reed has a preview.

Mariners: If this series is supposed to determine the M’s trade-deadline fate, it hasn’t been all that clear. It is tied at a game apiece, but the A’s helped Seattle immensely in the 4-3 Mariner win, throwing the ball around like kids to help the decisive run score. … Rafael Montero has been designated for assignment. … When Seattle plays in Cleveland next season, just try to remember that franchise’s name, OK? It is going to be the Guardians.

Sounders: Raul Ruidiaz is the MLS’ player of the week after just one goal. Of course, it was struck from somewhere this side of Mars.

Kraken: The first draft pick in team history is now official. It is Matthew Beniers. The University of Michigan player is not only the answer to a future trivia question but may also be good enough to help Seattle in the upcoming season.

Seahawks: The roster countdown continues. … Receiver Dede Westbrook is going to visit. … As training camp nears, there are questions to keep an eye on. … The NFL is having an offseason that no one would envy. Except for, of course, the million-dollar checks that keep coming in.

• We watched a bit of the opening ceremonies last night, though when we first flipped to it is seemed the only thing we say were kids moving boxes around. That seemed a bit weird out of context. But the rest of it was pretty impressive and we even teared up at one point. You might be able to figure out when but we’re not going to dish. Until later …