Niko Decolati scores in top of the ninth, Spokane Indians edge Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3

Niko Decolati scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning and the visiting Spokane Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Saturday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

With the win, the Indians (33-38) maintained a share of third place in the league with Vancouver. Tri-City fell to 27-43.

Decolati led off the ninth with a line-drive single to right off reliever Matthias Dietz, then Michael Toglia reached on a fielding error. A wild pitch allowed both runners to move up and Hunter Stovall’s fly to medium-deep left plated Decolati.

Stephen Jones (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half to close out the win.

Indians starter Helcris Olivarez allowed three runs on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. He retired the last seven batters he faced.

The Dust Devils got on the board in the first inning. Livan Soto led off with a walk, went to second on a balk, took third on a single by Carlos Herrera and scored on a sacrifice fly by Adrian Rondon.

T-C made it 3-0 in the third. Spencer Griffin led the frame off with his second homer of the season and two batters later Jordyn Adams went deep as well, his fifth.

Spokane responded in the fourth. Jack Blomgren was hit by T-C starter Ryan Smith to lead off the inning, and he came around on a triple by Aaron Schunk.

Decolati walked and while Toglia hit into a double play, Schunk was able to score.

The Indians tied it in the seventh. Brenton Doyle delivered a one-out double, then a passed ball by catcher Franklin Torres resulted in a throwing error by the catcher allowing Doyle to score.

The series concludes Sunday at 6:05 p.m.