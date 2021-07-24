No big surprise

Suddenly, Republicans are standing up and extolling all to be vaccinated, now that their congressmembers in low vaccination states (red states) are seeing infection rates explode and THEIR Republican voters die.

So, to distract voters from their flip-flops, they try to be heroes for investigating what? COVID-19 origin conspiracy theories! (McMorris Rodgers)

Sorry guys, too little, too late. You lied, people died.

Now watch, as the “anti-mask, ant-vax” (Rob Chase) party of personal responsibility tries to shift responsibility onto everyone but themselves.

Disgraceful, but not surprising.

5th Congressional District voters? 4th Legislative District voters? Really?

Tom Topping

Millwood