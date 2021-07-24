The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police searching for elderly man with dementia last seen Saturday morning

UPDATED: Sat., July 24, 2021

McMorris (Courtesy photo)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com
Spokane police are searching for a 79-year-old man whose family said went missing Saturday morning.

Gary McMorris’ family called the Spokane Police Department around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the police department. McMorris was last seen 6 a.m. Saturday heading east on Hayford Road in a 2005 Chevy Impala with a Washington State license plate AFS1169.

The family told police McMorris suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to the release. They believe he may have driven toward Newport, but they did not know for sure, the release said.

Police encouraged anyone who spots McMorris or the vehicle to contact crime check at (509) 456-2233. Police issued a silver alert for McMorris.

