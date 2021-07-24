Structure fire in downtown Spokane extinguished after sending black plume of smoke into sky
UPDATED: Sat., July 24, 2021
A structure in downtown Spokane near Interstate 90 triggered a major response and sent a black plume of smoke into the sky Saturday.
A large black plume was visible as of about 3:30 p.m. south of the Steam Plant, and flames could be seen coming from the top of a building on Second Avenue.
By about 4 p.m., the smoke had dissipated and firefighters could be seen on the building’s roof.
A Spokane Fire Department battalion chief at the scene said the fire started on the rooftop of Gina’s Design Center and burned a gazebo.
One person was inside and immediately evacuated, while someone helped a dog escape as well, according to the fire department.
There were no injuries.
The third floor, under the gazebo, has some water damage, firefighters said.
While there are other apartments in the same building, firefighters said the fire didn’t spread beyond Gina’s.
