One lane of westbound Interstate 90 near Sprague closed Sunday for asphalt drying
UPDATED: Sun., July 25, 2021
Travelers headed west Sunday on Interstate 90 should be prepared for congestion between Sprague and Ritzville.
The Washington Department of Transportation reported one lane of the four-lane interstate would be closed Sunday to allow asphalt to dry as part of a repaving project. The department estimated the lane would reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.
The closure runs from mile marker 239 to mile marker 231. Traffic was backed up eight to 10 miles as of 1 p.m., according to WSDOT.
