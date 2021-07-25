One lane of westbound Interstate 90 near Sprague closed Sunday for asphalt drying

Travelers headed west Sunday on Interstate 90 should be prepared for congestion between Sprague and Ritzville.

The Washington Department of Transportation reported one lane of the four-lane interstate would be closed Sunday to allow asphalt to dry as part of a repaving project. The department estimated the lane would reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.

The closure runs from mile marker 239 to mile marker 231. Traffic was backed up eight to 10 miles as of 1 p.m., according to WSDOT.