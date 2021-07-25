Post Falls man dead, two injured Saturday night in crash on Trent Avenue

A man is dead and two women were injured in a crash Saturday night on Trent Avenue.

Christian Stanzione, 26, was driving east on Trent Avenue near Ellen Road when he crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle a bit before 8 p.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Stanzione, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash.

Two women, including 18-year-old Natalie Dryden, were in the car heading west.

Dryden, the driver, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, according to WSP. The hospital did not provide an update Sunday on Dryden’s condition.

Dryden’s 17-year-old passenger was also transported to Sacred Heart. Both Dryden and her passenger were wearing seatbelts.

A GoFundMe page for Stanzione was created Sunday. The page asks for donations to pay for Stanzione’s funeral and for returning his body to the South Bay in California.

According to the Washington State Patrol report, Stanzione was living in Post Falls. Dryden is from Spokane Valley and her passenger is from Spokane.