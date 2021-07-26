Former Spokane Chief and Central Valley alum Tyler Johnson to bring Stanley Cup to Spokane

From staff reports

The Stanley Cup is coming to Spokane.

Former Spokane Chiefs forward and two-time NHL champion Tyler Johnson will bring the trophy to Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, from 3-4:30 p.m.

Fans will have an opportunity to take a photo with the Cup at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis as time permits.

Johnson, who turns 31 Thursday, is a graduate of Central Valley High School and starred for the Chiefs from 2007-11 before beginning his professional career. He’s scheduled to be introduced outside the Arena’s main entrance at 3 p.m.

“Everyone here is obviously so proud of Tyler and the ambassador he has become for the Spokane Chiefs and the city of Spokane as a whole,” Spokane Chiefs managing partner Bobby Brett said. “For him to offer the Cup for this kind of event, especially when he gets it to himself for just 16 hours, is really special. Thank you to Tyler and the Johnson family. Once a Chief, always a Chief!”

The Cup will be available for fan photos until 4:30 p.m. The Chiefs will have a photographer on-site to expedite the line as much as possible, but photos are not guaranteed to all in attendance due to time limitations. Use of personal cameras or mobile devices for photos will not be permitted. Per the National Hockey League and Hockey Hall of Fame, fans who have not received a full COVID-19 vaccination are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing during the event.

Born and raised in Spokane, Johnson had seven points in each of Tampa Bay’s back-to-back championship runs. He helped the Chiefs win the Memorial Cup in 2008.