Outdoor education, event series back on at Riverside State Park
UPDATED: Mon., July 26, 2021
An outdoor event series, put on pause by COVID-19, has restarted this summer.
Wednesday in the Woods is put on by the Riverside State Parks Foundation, REI and Washington State Parks. They will be holding classes and events at the Bowl and Pitcher area in Riverside State Park through the summer. All events run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All events are free, unless otherwise noted although a Discover Pass is required.
Below is a list of the upcoming events:
- Wednesday, “Moose, Cougars, and Bears, Oh My!” Join the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Riverside State Park rangers to find out how to deal with animal encounters.
- Aug. 11, Flora and Fauna in Spokane
- Aug. 18 Hiking in the Inland Northwest in Spokane
For more information and to check out other workshops, visit rei.com/learn.
